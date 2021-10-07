Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 35,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.76 on Thursday, hitting $208.76. The company had a trading volume of 144,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,041. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

