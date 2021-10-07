Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 345,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS LYSCF traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. 120,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,691. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.