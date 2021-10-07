Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 345,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS LYSCF traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. 120,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,691. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

