Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Truist Securities

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s current price.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.04. 43,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,697. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

