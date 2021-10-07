Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 253

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s current price.

EMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 208.36 ($2.72).

LON EMG opened at GBX 200.65 ($2.62) on Thursday. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 220.20 ($2.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 309.61.

In other Man Group news, insider Richard Berliand purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

