ManpowerGroup Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

MAN stock opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,198 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth $9,341,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

