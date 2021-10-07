Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MPC. upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.