Mark George Wilson Sells 3,722 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $34,986.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark George Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackBerry alerts:

On Saturday, September 25th, Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $72,910.34.

On Saturday, September 25th, Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $72,910.34.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. TD Securities raised their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 38.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BlackBerry by 50.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 77.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 187,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 124.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.