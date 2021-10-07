Mark Porter Sells 2,754 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total value of $1,223,767.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $466.24 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.51 and a 52-week high of $518.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $428.75 and a 200 day moving average of $355.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

