MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at Raymond James

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $528.25.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $412.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $403.70 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.86.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.