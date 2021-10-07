Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $20.84

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.84, but opened at $21.50. Marqeta shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

