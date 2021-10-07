Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,222,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,254,442 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.75% of Marriott International worth $1,668,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 89.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Marriott International by 8.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 146.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.