Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAR. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

Marriott International stock opened at $155.31 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

