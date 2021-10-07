Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.54.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $162.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

