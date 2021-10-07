Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Update

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. 470,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,795. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at $135,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.