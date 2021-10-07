Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives C$18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.86.

Several research firms recently commented on MRE. TD Securities raised their target price on Martinrea International to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MRE stock traded up C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$11.51. The company had a trading volume of 197,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,701. The firm has a market cap of C$924.85 million and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$9.79 and a twelve month high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.3200001 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

