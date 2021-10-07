Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,685,195 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.88% of LKQ worth $560,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in LKQ by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,956,000 after buying an additional 216,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LKQ. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.