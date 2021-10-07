Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 4,979,125 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,679,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.10. 6,911,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,085,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.88. The company has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

