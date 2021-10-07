Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.34 Billion Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,491,576 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 224,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,341,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.6% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,531,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,229. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $269.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 792,178 shares of company stock valued at $202,192,362. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

