Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.34 Billion Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,491,576 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 224,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,341,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.6% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,531,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,229. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $269.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36.
In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 792,178 shares of company stock valued at $202,192,362. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
