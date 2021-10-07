Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $928.63 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,277,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,783,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.60% of Kansas City Southern worth $928,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,843,000 after purchasing an additional 620,919 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 255.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 511,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,866,000 after purchasing an additional 367,482 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $282.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.78. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 214.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.50.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

