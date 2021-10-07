Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $801,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 900.0% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 714.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock opened at $357.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.63.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.55.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.