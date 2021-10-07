Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,231,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,040,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

