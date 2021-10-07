Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,229,169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 77,716 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.73% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $687,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $549,417,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $443,068,000 after purchasing an additional 364,125 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $427,331,000 after purchasing an additional 989,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $377,370,000 after purchasing an additional 416,285 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $181.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $184.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 134.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.