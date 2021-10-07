Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $283.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.67 and its 200 day moving average is $311.92. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.50.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.