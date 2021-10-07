Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VER. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VEREIT by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 388,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 80,646 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of VER opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

