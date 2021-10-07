Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.