Mather Group LLC. Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after purchasing an additional 301,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,461,000 after purchasing an additional 427,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $63.98 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

