MayTech Global Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 12.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $57,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock worth $929,571,298 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $334.53. 673,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

