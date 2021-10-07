MayTech Global Investments LLC Buys 8,165 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 4.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in ServiceNow by 57.6% during the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 16,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,637,000 after buying an additional 45,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $16.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $646.22. 21,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 761.09, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $624.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,783 shares of company stock worth $8,165,038. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $651.84.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

