MayTech Global Investments LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.86. 118,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494,532. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

