Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 491,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,039.0 days.

Shares of MZDAF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

