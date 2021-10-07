Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Update

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MEDGF remained flat at $$123.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.50. Medacta Group has a 1 year low of $123.50 and a 1 year high of $123.50.

MEDGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medacta Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

