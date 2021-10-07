Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “
MFIN opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $197.74 million, a P/E ratio of 197.30 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.