MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $140,400.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Sweetser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $178,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $354,139.24.

MAX opened at $17.73 on Thursday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -126.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MediaAlpha by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

