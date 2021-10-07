Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.02

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.02 and traded as high as C$15.08. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.94, with a volume of 2,821 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$476.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.79.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$65.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 529.41%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

