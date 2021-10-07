Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $3,063.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.00356006 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002079 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

