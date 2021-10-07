Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Shares Gap Up to $54.55

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.55, but opened at $58.00. Meredith shares last traded at $58.12, with a volume of 71,672 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. increased their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. On average, analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Meredith during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meredith by 18.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meredith by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Meredith by 16.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Meredith in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

