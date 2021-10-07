Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $808,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 605.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 409,276 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 88,815.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 26.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 29.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBSB traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. 178,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.06. Meridian Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.10 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

