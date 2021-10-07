Merilee Buckley Sells 1,025 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $208,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00.

Shares of ETSY opened at $209.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.49 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.95.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Etsy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.