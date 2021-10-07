Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $25,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after buying an additional 250,044 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $8,500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,904,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,967,000 after buying an additional 106,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $97.88 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

