Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $20.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $25.11. Merus shares last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 77,969 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRUS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus by 5.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,430,000 after acquiring an additional 147,459 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merus by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 131.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 181,564 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

