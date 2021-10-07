Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives $66.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

MTRAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

MTRAF opened at $49.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. Metro has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

