MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MIN opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $3.84.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 53,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.