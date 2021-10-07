MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MIN opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $3.84.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
