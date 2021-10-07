MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,797,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 401,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

