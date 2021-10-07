Michael C. Stigers Sells 35,157 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
United Natural Foods stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the period.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
