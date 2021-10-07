Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $281.78 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by Fundamental Research from $256.70 to $281.78 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.84.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $293.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

