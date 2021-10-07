Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Up 31.8% in September

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 103,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

