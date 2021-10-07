Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Shares Up 1.3%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.36. 2,095,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

