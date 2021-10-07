Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.38. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.68.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after acquiring an additional 701,778 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,511,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,623,000 after acquiring an additional 333,765 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

