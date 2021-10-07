Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Black Hills by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $66.12 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKH. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

