Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $99,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Flowers Foods by 197.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $24.73 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

